Motorway Police returns two cell phones to a traveler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP)officials found and handed over two lost mobile phones worth Rs 140,000 to its owner here on Wednesday.

According to details, a traveler near Paliaan on the Swat motorway contacted Motorway police and said that during a stay at a petrol pump in a service area, he had forgotten to leave his mobile phones.

The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on his request and after tracing the lost phones handed it over to him.

The traveler expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.

Muhammad Saqib, the spokesperson for the Motorway Police, highlighted the significance of this incident as a reflection of the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

The Motorway Police continues to earn public trust through such acts of integrity, underlining their repute as wardens of the motorways.