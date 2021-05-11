Motorway Police reunions 13-year old girl with her parents.

The Motorway Police on Monday reunited a 13-year old girl with her parents who fled from her home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Motorway Police on Monday reunited a 13-year old girl with her parents who fled from her home.

Inspector Asif Aziz and Sub-inspector Mazhar Iqbal of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) North Zone N-5 during their routine patrolling were informed by the driver Muhammad Yousuf of Bahawalnagar bound bus informed that a girl aged about13 to 14 years was on board the bus, who seemed to have fled from home.

The officers immediately took the girl in their custody. After questioning, it was revealed that the girl had run away from her home.

The officers contacted her father at his residence in Rawalpindi, who came at Toll Plaza Mandra with his son. The girl was reunited to her father after fulfilling all codal formalities.

The father was obliged and very thankful for the efforts of NHMP for their professionalism, hard work and service, an NH&MP press release said.

DIG N-5 North Zone Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan also appreciated the efforts of the officers and hoped that the same enthusiasm would be observed by all the officers of N-5 North Zone in discharge of their official obligations.