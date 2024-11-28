Motorway Police Reunite Lost Boy With Father
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited a 12-year-old boy with his family here on Tuesday.
According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling, the motorway police found a boy near Swaldheer, Mardan area in distress.
The child was wearing school uniform and upon questioning informed that he had gone to take food during school break time and a stranger put him in his car and after travelling some distance dropped him off on the motorway.
The NHMP took the child into protective custody and started searching for his family.
Finally, the child's father contacted with NHMP and the motorway handed over the boy to his father who thanked and hailed the performance of the NHMP for the recovery of his lost boy.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6 new judicial officers take oath35 seconds ago
-
.....10 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits Riaz Pirzada, condoles his brother's death10 minutes ago
-
International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People: Pakistani brother-sister dedicate their awa ..10 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 7 illegal markets, 3 residential buildings on Dhamial Kalyal, Chak Beli Khan roads11 minutes ago
-
Speakers at a dialogue advocates for strengthening Women's Economic Empowerment in KP20 minutes ago
-
AJK President discusses IOK situation with former President20 minutes ago
-
Rs 13.116 bln distributed during last three months under PM loan scheme; Rana Mashhood20 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept, UKHSA collaborate on disease surveillance training21 minutes ago
-
NPA delegation visits safe city Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Food authority recovers substandard gur, harmful food color30 minutes ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted30 minutes ago