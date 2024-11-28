Open Menu

Motorway Police Reunite Lost Boy With Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Motorway police reunite lost boy with father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited a 12-year-old boy with his family here on Tuesday.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling, the motorway police found a boy near Swaldheer, Mardan area in distress.

The child was wearing school uniform and upon questioning informed that he had gone to take food during school break time and a stranger put him in his car and after travelling some distance dropped him off on the motorway.

The NHMP took the child into protective custody and started searching for his family.

Finally, the child's father contacted with NHMP and the motorway handed over the boy to his father who thanked and hailed the performance of the NHMP for the recovery of his lost boy.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Car Mardan Family

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

5 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan