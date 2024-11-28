Motorway police reunite lost boy with father

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited a 12-year-old boy with his family here on Tuesday.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling, the motorway police found a boy near Swaldheer, Mardan area in distress.

The child was wearing school uniform and upon questioning informed that he had gone to take food during school break time and a stranger put him in his car and after travelling some distance dropped him off on the motorway.

The NHMP took the child into protective custody and started searching for his family.

Finally, the child's father contacted with NHMP and the motorway handed over the boy to his father who thanked and hailed the performance of the NHMP for the recovery of his lost boy.