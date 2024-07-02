Motorway police reunite lost boy with mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited a 12-year-old boy with a mental disability to his family here on Tuesday.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling, the motorway police found a boy near Wali interchange in distress who could not speak fluently.

After getting information from the nearby areas, the NH&MP handed over the boy to his mother, who belonged to the Charsada area.

The boy’s mother thanked and hailed the performance of the NHMP for the recovery of his mentally disabled lost boy.