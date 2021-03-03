Motorway Police reunite runaway boy with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has reunited a runaway boy with his family, while the stolen vehicle.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, the motorway police officers near Kalar Kahar saw a boy Muhammad Rawaha,15, son of Rana Shafqat who had run away from the home in a fit of rage. The NHMP traced his parents and handed him over to his parents.

In another case, a lady constable of the Motorway Police at Kalar Kahar Service Area found a purse containing 7,000 Iranian rials and other important documents. With the help of the CNIC in the wallet, the phone number was traced and the wallet was handed over to Imran Haider, the owner.

Meanwhile one Ali informed through helpline 130 near Sial Mor service area that he lost his costly smart phone while traveling.

The Motorway Police traced the same and delivered to the owner. The price of the mobile phone was around Rs75,000. In addition, a car number FDB-40 Corolla was found in near Bhera. Upon investigation, it was found that the car was stolen from Faisalabad. After taking the car in custody, fulfilling the legal requirements, the motorway police handed over the vehicle to the concerned police in the presence of its owner Omar Ahmed.