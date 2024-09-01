Open Menu

Motorway Police Reunite Two Lost Boys With Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Motorway police reunite two lost boys with families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited two boys with their families here on Sunday.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling, the motorway police found a boy of around nine years of age near Kalar Kahar interchange who had fled from his home and reached the motorway.

Meanwhile, another boy Junaid, eight years was found in distress near sector 35 E on the motorway and had lost his way.

After getting information from the nearby areas, the motorway patrolling teams handed over the boys to their families.

Both boys' families thanked and hailed the NHMP performance for their child's recovery.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

18 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

18 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

21 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

21 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

22 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan