Motorway police reunite two lost boys with families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited two boys with their families here on Sunday.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling, the motorway police found a boy of around nine years of age near Kalar Kahar interchange who had fled from his home and reached the motorway.

Meanwhile, another boy Junaid, eight years was found in distress near sector 35 E on the motorway and had lost his way.

After getting information from the nearby areas, the motorway patrolling teams handed over the boys to their families.

Both boys' families thanked and hailed the NHMP performance for their child's recovery.