Motorway Police Reunite Two Lost Brothers With Family

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Motorway police reunite two lost brothers with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited two brothers with his family here on Thursday.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling, the motorway police found two boys around 9 to 10 years of age near the Rashakai interchange who had lost their way and reached the motorway.

After getting information from the nearby areas, the motorway patrolling teams handed over the boys to their father belonged to Mardan.

The boy’s father thanked and hailed the NHMP performance for their children's recovery.

