Motorway Police Reunites Lost Boy From Tarnol With Parents

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Sunday reunited a lost boy with his parents.

Motorway Police officer during routine patrol near Burhan, saw a 7 year old boy Bilal from Tarnol. The boy could not remember cell number of his father or any other relative. Motorway Police succeeded to trace his parents after making announcements in Tarnol mosques. Later he was handed over to his parents.

In another incident, Motorway Police near Burhan saved the life of one Rameez going to Peshawar from Islamabad. He had stopped his car by the side of the road and was lying on the ground. Motorway Police officers on duty reached the spot and called the ambulance which reached there in few minutes and he was provided first aid and he became stable.

In another incident, Motorway Police traced lost purse and important documents of a family going to Mianwali from Islamabad. The family had stopped on service area on the Motorway and had forgotten their purse and documents there. When they realised their mistake they called the Motorway police on emergency phone line. The Motorway Police reached the spot and traced the lost purse and documents which were handed over to the family. There were Rs 4000 and a costly smartphone in the purse besides important documents.

