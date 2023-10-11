Open Menu

Motorway Police Reunites Lost Child With Family

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Motorway police reunites lost child with family

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) north zone has reunited a lost child with his family after a tireless search on Wednesday

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) north zone has reunited a lost child with his family after a tireless search on Wednesday.

The child, who is around seven to eight years old, was found wandering alone at the M-1 toll plaza in Islamabad.

According to NHMP officials, the child was initially unable to provide any information about his identity or family. However, after some gentle coaxing, he was able to tell the police that his family had recently shifted from Bannu to Rawalpindi.

The NHMP immediately launched a search for the child's family, using all available resources. They made announcements at mosques, posted alerts on social media, and contacted local authorities.

After several hours of searching, the NHMP finally traced the child's family. His parents were overjoyed to be reunited with their son, and they expressed their sincere gratitude to the police for their help.

The NHMP's quick and efficient response to this situation is a testament to their dedication to serving the community.

They have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of this lost child, and their efforts deserve to be commended.

The NHMP's timely intervention and relentless efforts resulted in the safe return of the child to his family. Their dedication and commitment to serving the community is an inspiration to us all.

