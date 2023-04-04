Motorway Police reunites lost child with mother

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police's timely action on Tuesday reunited a lost child with his mother.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, the Motorway Police officers near M-1 Swabi saw a seven-year-old child in distress.

On seeking information, it was found that the child was studying in a madrasa in the Attock district from where he left but lost his way to home.

The child did not have any contact number or address. Therefore, the child was taken into protective custody by the Motorway Police.

By using all resources, including contacting the district police and announcements in mosques, the child's home was eventually traced.

The child's father had died, and he was safely handed over to his mother to which she thanked the Motorway Police.