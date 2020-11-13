UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Reunites Lost Children With Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:34 PM

Motorway police reunites lost children with family

In two separate incidents, the Motorway police Friday reunited two lost children with their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :In two separate incidents, the Motorway police Friday reunited two lost children with their families.

According to a spokesman of Motorway police, in one incident near Balkasar in the service area of the motorway, the police found a crying child; nine year old Mutahsin Rehman.

The police came to know that the child was travelling with his family to Lahore and when they stopped at the Chakri service area, the youngster went to the washroom. In the bizarre case of forgetfulness, the family left behind the child and went ahead with the journey.

The child did not remember phone number of any member of the family. In this situation, the motorway police gathered information from the child about the car. The police stopped the kind of cars mentioned by the child and found the family and reunited him.

In the other instance, the police found another mentally disabled child near the motorway. A phone number was written on the shirt of the child and through it the police contacted his grandfather. The child was handed over to the grandfather later on.

