Motorway Police reunites lost kid with parents

Motorway Police traced a two years old lost kid and reunited him with parents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Motorway Police traced a two years old lost kid and reunited him with parents.

According to official sources, a citizen namely Jamal Khan, resident of Bajaur Agency, along with his wife and two years old kid was heading to hometown from Karachi by a bus.

The bus stayed at refreshment area for few minutes near Jalalpur Pirwala after recommended time of bus stay, the bus started its journey. However, Jamal and his wife also joined the bus while leaving their two year kid at the refreshment area. When the bus was near Multan, the couple remembered that they left the kid at refreshment area. They immediately contacted Motorway Police Helpline 130. The police sent its team led by Sub Inspector Ejaz, at the refreshment site and traced a weeping kid. The police handed over the kid to his parents.