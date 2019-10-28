Motorway Police Reunites School Boy With Parents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunited a nine years old boy with his parents at N-5 north zone, who ran away from school, said a police spokesman here on Monday.
He said Motorway Police officers Nasir Iqbal and Arif Iqbal were on a routine patrolling, when a Hiace driver informed them that a suspected child was traveling alone with him.
After inquiring, the boy told the officers that he ran away from school. They took him to a safe custody and after hectic efforts they succeeded to trace his father.
Later on, after due verification, he was handed over to his father.