Motorway Police saves car from catching fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A team of quick-responding motorway police officers saved a Peshawar bound car from catching fire on the M-1 Motorway North Zone near Charsadda on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a car caught fire due to a short circuit in the engine. The motorway police received a call from the driver of the car asking for help. Responding to the emergency call within minutes, a team of motorway police officers arrived at the scene and used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

The motorway police officers were able to control the fire before it could cause any major damage to the car or injure the driver. The driver, who was traveling from Peshawar to Charsadda, thanked the motorway police officers for their swift action.

The incident is a reminder of the important role that the motorway police plays in ensuring the safety of motorists. The motorway police officers are always ready to respond to emergencies and help motorists in need.

The motorway police is a specialized unit of the police that is responsible for patrolling and policing motorways.

The Motorway police officers are trained to deal with a variety of emergencies, including road accidents, fires, and crimes.

The motorway police also provides assistance to motorists who are in need of help, such as those who have broken down or who are lost.