Motorway Police Saves Life Of Passenger, Reunites Mentally Handicapped Boy With Family

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Motorway Police saves life of passenger, reunites mentally handicapped boy with family

The timely action of National Highways and Motorway Police has saved the life of the passenger who suffered a heart attack and reunited the mentally handicapped boy with his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The timely action of National Highways and Motorway Police has saved the life of the passenger who suffered a heart attack and reunited the mentally handicapped boy with his family.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, Inspector Khalid Rahim and Inspector Noman, during routine patrol near Burhan, saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road and stopped for help.

Dildar Ahmed, aged about 55, was in critical condition in a state of semi-consciousness. Sensing the urgency of the situation, they provided him first aid and rushed the patient to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences by ambulance.

Doctors said that he had a severe heart attack but survived due to timely action.

In another operation, while patrolling on the motorway near Bhaira, Motorway Police officers spotted a 12-year-old boy in a state of distress. When approached, it transpired that the boy was mentally handicapped and could not recall the name of his village. The Motorway Police announced in the mosques of the nearby area (Bhaira). This effort proved to be effective and the father of the boy was traced. The boy was handed over to his family.

DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated and commended the officers who provided assistance in both the operations.

