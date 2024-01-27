Motorway Police Saves Passengers, Vehicle
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday saved a vehicle from burning and rescued passengers near Chakdara Toll Plaza.
According to the Spokesperson, the Motorway Police displayed a heroic feat when a fire broke out due to a short circuit in a Barat's vehicle near Chakdara Toll Plaza which was travelling from Swabi to Swat.
The patrolling officers showed bravery and pulled out the passengers from the vehicle in time and also saved the vehicle from burning with fire extinguishers. The grooms and baratis appreciated the courage and bravery of the Motorway Police.
