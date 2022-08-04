Motorway Police Sector Commander pays tribute to police martyrs

A special ceremony was held on Thursday at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sector M-2 North Line Quarters to pay tribute to the Police martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A special ceremony was held on Thursday at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sector M-2 North Line Quarters to pay tribute to the Police martyrs.

NHMP Sector Commander M-2 North M Ashiq Hussain Chauhan, DSP LHQ Malik Asad Abbas, DSP Beat 05 Sher Ahmed, other Motorway Police officers and employees, seminary students and heirs of the martyrs participated in the event.

Police presented guard of honour to the martyrs on the occasion, Quran Khwani was also held for the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, NHMP Sector Commander M-2 North Ashiq Hussain Chauhan said the martyrs were a source of pride and encouragement.

He said those nations that forget their martyrs could never be prosperous and added "our function today was aimed at paying a tribute to the police martyrs".