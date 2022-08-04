UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Sector Commander Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Motorway Police Sector Commander pays tribute to police martyrs

A special ceremony was held on Thursday at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sector M-2 North Line Quarters to pay tribute to the Police martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A special ceremony was held on Thursday at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sector M-2 North Line Quarters to pay tribute to the Police martyrs.

NHMP Sector Commander M-2 North M Ashiq Hussain Chauhan, DSP LHQ Malik Asad Abbas, DSP Beat 05 Sher Ahmed, other Motorway Police officers and employees, seminary students and heirs of the martyrs participated in the event.

Police presented guard of honour to the martyrs on the occasion, Quran Khwani was also held for the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, NHMP Sector Commander M-2 North Ashiq Hussain Chauhan said the martyrs were a source of pride and encouragement.

He said those nations that forget their martyrs could never be prosperous and added "our function today was aimed at paying a tribute to the police martyrs".

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Event

Recent Stories

Finance division Clarifies regarding news, "Govt h ..

Finance division Clarifies regarding news, "Govt has taken back decision of tax ..

49 seconds ago
 India's 5th August move aimed to convert Kashmiri ..

India's 5th August move aimed to convert Kashmiri Muslims into minority: AJK Pre ..

52 seconds ago
 Resources being utilized to help rain-affectees in ..

Resources being utilized to help rain-affectees in Rakhshan division: Commission ..

54 seconds ago
 Senate passes National Accountability (Second Amen ..

Senate passes National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

15 minutes ago
 Coordination, peace committees to ensure peace dur ..

Coordination, peace committees to ensure peace during Muharram: Ashrafi

15 minutes ago
 96 dengue fever suspects visit Rwp's health facili ..

96 dengue fever suspects visit Rwp's health facilities; 2 test positive

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.