Motorway police seize 2,000 kg unhealthy meat near Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Motorway police on Thursday in a major operation, recovered nearly 2000 kg of substandard and unhealthy meat from Chakri.

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway police, the motorway police received information that two suspicious carry vans were transporting the contaminated meat to Islamabad.

Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped the suspicious vehicles during routine checks. On search, both the vehicles were found to be carrying unhygienic and sub-standard meat, he added.

Later, the Punjab food Authority (PFA) and the Neela police were called to the spot, the unhygienic meat and the accused were handed over to the police.

Authorities disposed of the unsafe meat under the supervision of Motorway Police and PFA officials. Legal action has been initiated against those involved.