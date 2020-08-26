UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Seize 360 Kg Dead Meat, Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

Motorway police seize 360 kg dead meat, three arrested

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) arrested three accused and seized 360 Kg dead meat in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) arrested three accused and seized 360 Kg dead meat in Bahawalpur.

The dead meat was being smuggled from Lodhran to Bahawalpur. The NHMP patrolling officers stopped a vehicle and found a dead Ox.

Initially, the accused stated that the dead ox was being taken for Bahawalpur Zoo animals as food when Zoo Curator Muhammad Hussain was contacted by operation officer and he denied.

Veterinary Doctor, Superintendent Slaughter House Lodhran Sajid was called at the spot who confirmed that the recovered meat is injurious for humans.

On the directions of Sector Commander SP Nadim Warich, the vehicle, dead animaland accused Zubair, Yousaf and Tanver were handed over to the PS Saddar Lodhranfor further action.

