Motorway police seize drugs, arrest driver

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Motorway Police in a successful operation on Tuesday seized drugs worth millions of rupees after stopping a suspicious vehicle at Khankah Dogran Interchange (M-2).

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, during a routine patrolling when police noticed a ‘Land Cruiser’ with only one headlight on.

Patrolling officers signalled the vehicle to stop, but the driver attempted to flee by speeding away.

The officers chased down the vehicle after the driver lost control while trying to exit the Khankah Dogran Interchange and the vehicle went off the road.

Upon searching the vehicle, 92 packets of opium, 5 packets of hashish, and 3 different number plates were recovered.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized, and the driver was arrested. After completing legal procedures, the drugs were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.