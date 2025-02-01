Motorway police seize drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Motorway Police, Central Zone, seized drugs worth millions, illegal weapons and a car.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, during an operation near Harappa Toll Plaza on the National Highway, two suspects were also arrested. Patrolling officers signaled a suspicious car to stop at Harappa Toll Plaza.

Instead of stopping, the driver attempted to speed away but was successfully intercepted.

Upon searching the car, 29 packets of hashish, a submachine gun, five magazines and five pistols were recovered.

As per the directives of Sector Commander Atif Shehzad, the recovered drugs, weapons, car and suspects were handed over to the local police. Zonal Commander DIG Syed Fareed Ali appreciated the officers' efforts.