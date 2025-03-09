Open Menu

Motorway Police Seize Fake Currency Near M1, Four Arrested

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) intercepted a vehicle near the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange on M1 Motorway Sunday, recovering counterfeit Currency worth Rs. 741,000.

Four suspects were arrested and handed over to local authorities after patrolling officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly, said the spokesperson of the motorway police.

Patrolling officers noticed a jeep being driven recklessly and signaled it to stop. The vehicle was brought to a halt safely, and upon searching it, officers found counterfeit notes. The suspects were traveling from Peshawar to Lahore.

The arrested individuals were handed over to Misri Banda Police Station (Nowshera), where further legal action was underway.

NH&MP has urged the public to report any suspicious activities to help curb illegal activities on national highways.

