Motorway Police Seize Truck Carrying Illegal Timber Near Burhan
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 08:03 PM
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) seized a truck loaded with illegal timber during routine patrolling on the Hazara Motorway near Burhan
The truck was stopped for a legal violation, and upon inspection, officers discovered the illegal cargo.
The driver was unable to provide a valid explanation for the timber, prompting the officers to seize the vehicle. It was subsequently handed over to the Forest Department for further legal action.
SP Hazara Motorway, Sajjad Bhatti, stated that the Motorway Police are actively monitoring not only traffic violations but also suspicious activities along the route.
He urged the public to follow traffic rules and maintain speed limits to ensure safety on the motorways.
