UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Seized Heavy Quantity Of Drug Near Peer Sial Mor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Motorway Police seized heavy quantity of drug near Peer Sial Mor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Wednesday seized around 29.365 kilograms of hashish, 9.860 kilograms of cranberries (opium) near Peer Sial Mor.

According to details, the Motorway Police was informed that the vehicle bearing registration of LEC-1738 faced an accident at Sial Mor, said a press release.

After receiving the information, a NHMP team reached at the spot but there was no person found near the car.

After thorough searching of the car a huge amount of drugs were recovered which was concealed in hidden sections of the car.

The police team handed over the vehicle and drugs to a local Police Station Marh Rangha after completing the legal formalities.

Related Topics

Accident Police Motorway Police Station Drugs Vehicle Car

Recent Stories

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

30 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

30 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

45 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

1 hour ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.