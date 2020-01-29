Motorway Police seized heavy quantity of drug near Peer Sial Mor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Wednesday seized around 29.365 kilograms of hashish, 9.860 kilograms of cranberries (opium) near Peer Sial Mor.

According to details, the Motorway Police was informed that the vehicle bearing registration of LEC-1738 faced an accident at Sial Mor, said a press release.

After receiving the information, a NHMP team reached at the spot but there was no person found near the car.

After thorough searching of the car a huge amount of drugs were recovered which was concealed in hidden sections of the car.

The police team handed over the vehicle and drugs to a local Police Station Marh Rangha after completing the legal formalities.