Motorway Police Seizes 23 Bags Of Contraband Gutka

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

Motorway police seizes 23 bags of contraband Gutka

Motorway Police seized huge quantity of contraband Gutka on National Highway Daulatpur Bypass on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Motorway Police seized huge quantity of contraband Gutka on National Highway Daulatpur Bypass on Wednesday.

The Motorway Police Sector-II Sakrand Beat 30, during snap checking, stopped a suspected car with registration number BQY-84 and recovered non custom paid and health hazard Z-2100 contraband gutka from the secret compartments of suspected car.

The recovered 23 bags of gutka worth Rs. 1.

5 million approximately.

Later the car and seized gutka was handed over to Daulatpur Police Station for further legal action.

Deputy Inspector General South Zone, Matloob Ahmed appreciated a prompt action by officials of Motorway Police. DIG also announced appreciation certificates and cash award for Sector Commander Sajjad Hussain Bhatti, Inspector Mehboob Illahi Abbasi, Patrolling Officer Kashif Ali and Shahab Qureshi and other officials on their outstanding action.

