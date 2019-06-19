Motorway police seizes hashish, opium near Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Motorway Police Wednesday seized 12.8 kilogram (kg) hashish and 1.27 kg opium from hidden portions of a vehicle near Peshawar

Talking to APP, the motorway police spokesperson said that a car bearing number LHG 179 was found near Peshawar motorway. On thorough search, the said quantity was recovered from its hidden section.

Later, the recovered drugs were handed over to Akbar Pur Police Station for further legal actions which started search operation to arrest the accused, he addedIn another action, the spokesperson said, the police had also recovered a stolen Corolla car bearing number LEC 290 on Motorway near Kalarkahar.

The investigation revealed that the car was stolen from Sargodha a day ago. The vehicle was taken into official custody and its owner was informed about the recovery of his car, he added.