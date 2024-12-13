Motorway police set an example of honesty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Motorway police once again set a remarkable example of honesty by safely returning financial assets to their owners after an accident.

According to a spokesperson, a car traveling from Lahore to Multan met with an accident due to a tire burst. The Motorway police recovered Rs10 million in cash, mobile phones and other valuable from the vehicle.

The police promptly transported the severely injured individuals to hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries. On the instructions of Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam, contact was made with the victims' families, and under the supervision of DSP Hameedullah Niazi, the cash and other valuables were handed over to the rightful heirs.

Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani commended the honesty and professionalism of the patrolling officers.