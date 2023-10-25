Open Menu

Motorway Police Set Example Of Honesty, Return Costly Mobile Phone

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Motorway Police set example of honesty, return costly mobile phone

In a commendable act of honesty, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials found and returned a lost mobile phone worth Rs 525,000 to its owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) In a commendable act of honesty, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials found and returned a lost mobile phone worth Rs 525,000 to its owner.

According to details, a resident of Mansehra forgot his expensive mobile phone at the service area while travelling from Islamabad to Peshawar via Motorway M-1.

He continued his journey without realizing that he had lost his phone.

The NHMP North zone officials found the phone and immediately traced the owner through the contact details found on the phone. The owner was overjoyed to receive his phone back and thanked the motorway police for their honesty and efficiency.

The motorway police have set a great example of honesty and integrity. Their swift action in returning the lost phone to its owner is truly commendable.

