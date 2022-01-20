Motorway police sets example of honesty; Return lost valuables to owner

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has set an example of honesty by returning a bag containing cash and ornaments worth Rs 0.7 million to its rightful owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has set an example of honesty by returning a bag containing cash and ornaments worth Rs 0.7 million to its rightful owner.

NHMP Inspector Imtiaz Ahmed along with Sub-inspector Shirin Taj found a bag during patrolling at the motorway near Swabi and traced its rightful owner after hectic efforts.

They returned the purse to the owner who thanked and appreciated both Inspector Imtiaz and Sub-inspector Shirin for their honesty. DIG Motorway North Zone Mazharul Haq Kakakhel and Sector Commander M-1 Zeeshan Haider had announced rewards for both the MP personnel.

The owner of purse was Absar, who was travelling from Islamabad to Peshawar along with his family via motorway.

He made a stopover for a phone call, but his wife's purse fell on the road.