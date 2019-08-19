UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police SI Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 02:02 PM

Motorway Police SI injured in road accident

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) sub-inspector was seriously injured in a traffic accident near Kallar Kahar early Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) sub-inspector was seriously injured in a traffic accident near Kallar Kahar early Monday morning.

According to the details, around 4 a.m Monday morning, the motorway police received a complaint that a bus staff overcharged the passengers.

Sub-inspector Saadat Hassan came from police mobile to take action and stop the said bus.

Suddenly a car ATH177 driven by Amjad who was dozing on steering wheel hit the SI from behind.

As a result of the accident, Sub Inspector Sadat Hassan sustained serious injury to the head and was shifted to DHQ Chakwal.

Later, due to the serious nature of the injuries, he was shifted to Islamabad while the other sub-inspector in the vehicle, Farhan Haider miraculously survived the crash.

The driver and the vehicle involved in the accident are in the custody of the motorway police. Further investigation is underway.

DIG Motorways Ashfaq Ahmad visited the hospital and directed for provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

