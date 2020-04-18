UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police SI Martyred In Line Of Duty

Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Motorway Police SI martyred in line of duty

A National Highways and Motorway Police officer Sub Inspector Ashiq Ali Tanwari, hit by a trailer during performing his duty near Benazirabad three days ago succumbed to his injuries on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A National Highways and Motorway Police officer Sub Inspector Ashiq Ali Tanwari, hit by a trailer during performing his duty near Benazirabad three days ago succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The officer who was helping a vehicle when he was hit by the overspeeding trailer, was shifted to ICU of a hospital in Benazirabad in critical condition.

Inspector General Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam expreessed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the officer.

He said that Sub Inspector Ashiq Ali was an efficient and hardworking officer.

The negligence and recklessness of the driver of the trailer resulted in the death of a motorway police officer.

The trailer and its drivers are in local police custody for legal action.

