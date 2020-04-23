UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police SSP Condoles Death Of Kaiser Khatana

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:05 PM

Motorway Police SSP condoles death of Kaiser Khatana

Sector Commander Motorway Police (M-3) SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem on Thursday condoled the death of Kaiser Javed Khatana, ex-Chairman, Institute of Road Safety Traffic Environment Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sector Commander Motorway Police (M-3) SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem on Thursday condoled the death of Kaiser Javed Khatana, ex-Chairman, Institute of Road Safety Traffic Environment Pakistan.

According to spokesperson, upon the directions of SSP the Road Safety Officer (M-3) Majid Rafiq Minhas visited his family to express sympathies and offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of his soul.

He conveyed SSP's message that space of Kaiser Javed Khatana would take long time to be filled in the field of Road Safety as he did a lot for public awareness towards road safety by conducting international level conferences in which Motorway Police had been an important stake holder.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Motorway Road Traffic Family

Recent Stories

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till May 4

4 minutes ago

NAB files reference against auto firm fraud

4 minutes ago

Aga Khan University Hospital reopens, expands its ..

12 minutes ago

BJP's goons beat and injure 18 Kashmiri labourers

12 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 23 Apr 2020

12 minutes ago

Corona test capacity to reach 10,000 per day soon: ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.