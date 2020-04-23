Motorway Police SSP condoles death of Kaiser Khatana

Sector Commander Motorway Police (M-3) SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem on Thursday condoled the death of Kaiser Javed Khatana, ex-Chairman, Institute of Road Safety Traffic Environment Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sector Commander Motorway Police (M-3) SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem on Thursday condoled the death of Kaiser Javed Khatana, ex-Chairman, Institute of Road Safety Traffic Environment Pakistan.

According to spokesperson, upon the directions of SSP the Road Safety Officer (M-3) Majid Rafiq Minhas visited his family to express sympathies and offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of his soul.

He conveyed SSP's message that space of Kaiser Javed Khatana would take long time to be filled in the field of Road Safety as he did a lot for public awareness towards road safety by conducting international level conferences in which Motorway Police had been an important stake holder.