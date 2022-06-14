Motorway police starts installation of VMS

National Highways and Motorway Police have started work to install 'Variable Message Screening' system on newly constructed Hakla- D I Khan M-14 CPEC

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) ::National Highways and Motorway Police have started work to install 'Variable Message Screening' system on newly constructed Hakla- D I Khan M-14 CPEC.

Sector Commander Motorway Police, Atiq-ur-Rehman said that VMS would be installed on Hakla, Daud Khel, Isa Khel and Yark entry points in first phase.

He said that installation of VMS was aimed to inform travellers about road conditions and safety. He said that new messaging system would also ensure road safety and save drivers from fine.

He said"Motorway police is striving for facilitation of travellers and to provide them needed assistance and orientation while travelling on motorway."