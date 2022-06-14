UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Starts Installation Of VMS

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Motorway police starts installation of VMS

National Highways and Motorway Police have started work to install 'Variable Message Screening' system on newly constructed Hakla- D I Khan M-14 CPEC

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) ::National Highways and Motorway Police have started work to install 'Variable Message Screening' system on newly constructed Hakla- D I Khan M-14 CPEC.

Sector Commander Motorway Police, Atiq-ur-Rehman said that VMS would be installed on Hakla, Daud Khel, Isa Khel and Yark entry points in first phase.

He said that installation of VMS was aimed to inform travellers about road conditions and safety. He said that new messaging system would also ensure road safety and save drivers from fine.

He said"Motorway police is striving for facilitation of travellers and to provide them needed assistance and orientation while travelling on motorway."

Related Topics

Police Motorway Fine Road CPEC I Khan From

Recent Stories

ITP to continue crackdown against tinted glass veh ..

ITP to continue crackdown against tinted glass vehicles: SSP

16 seconds ago
 USAID, Sindh Govt commemorate community engagement ..

USAID, Sindh Govt commemorate community engagement for education reforms

17 seconds ago
 Speculative reporting on diplomatic matters must b ..

Speculative reporting on diplomatic matters must be avoided: FO Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Rs 23.324 bln earmarked for wheat subsidy

Rs 23.324 bln earmarked for wheat subsidy

2 minutes ago
 Pak jr cyclist, coach to train in Korea

Pak jr cyclist, coach to train in Korea

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches 'Smart Pilgrim' app

Saudi Arabia launches 'Smart Pilgrim' app

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.