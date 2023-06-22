Motorway Police striving to address road users concerns regarding heavy vehicles lane discipline

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) was working to resolve the concerns raised by road users about lack of lane discipline among heavy vehicles, which has been causing congestion on roads and posing danger to other motorists.

An official of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) told APP on Thursday that heavy vehicles face a weight issue that damages the road which makes the extreme left lane bumpy and difficult to maintain. As a result, he said loaded trucks prefer to use the right lane to avoid damaging their vehicles and causing accidents.

He said that the Motorway Police had been trying to enforce lane discipline and ensure that transport goods vehicles remain on the extreme left lane. Despite their efforts, the problem persists, and the number of enforcement and issued challans (tickets) remains high, he maintained.

To solve this issue, he said that it was essential to extend the grand truck roads up to three lanes on each side to accommodate the traffic load. He said that additionally, the extreme left lane should be made of concrete, which would be durable and not bumpy, ensuring safe travel for all road users.

