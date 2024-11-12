Motorway Police Sub-inspector dies on Hazara Expressway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Sub-inspector of motorway police died and a constable was critically injured when a pickup van hit them on Hazara Expressway on Tuesday.

A motorway police spokesman said the unfortunate incident occurred near the Chinar Kot area on Hazara Expressway, where the motorway police sub-inspector, Shabbir Ahmad, and constable were hit by a van when they were providing assistance to a stalled vehicle.

Both the police officials were shifted to DHQ Hospital Battagram, from where the sub-inspector was referred to AMC Hospital Abbottabad.

Sub-inspector succumbed to his injuries at AMC Hospital.

Motorway Police have arrested the pickup driver for his reckless and irresponsible driving and shifted to the police station.