Motorway Police Sub-inspector Dies On Hazara Expressway
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Sub-inspector of motorway police died and a constable was critically injured when a pickup van hit them on Hazara Expressway on Tuesday.
A motorway police spokesman said the unfortunate incident occurred near the Chinar Kot area on Hazara Expressway, where the motorway police sub-inspector, Shabbir Ahmad, and constable were hit by a van when they were providing assistance to a stalled vehicle.
Both the police officials were shifted to DHQ Hospital Battagram, from where the sub-inspector was referred to AMC Hospital Abbottabad.
Sub-inspector succumbed to his injuries at AMC Hospital.
Motorway Police have arrested the pickup driver for his reckless and irresponsible driving and shifted to the police station.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two bike thieves arrested56 seconds ago
-
FGEHA to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Thursday1 minute ago
-
AJK President for more vibrant role of legal fraternity to make struggle for IIOJK's freedom complet ..11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 robbers11 minutes ago
-
British Mayor visits AIOU11 minutes ago
-
Residents frustrated with rise in organized child begging, call for stronger action31 minutes ago
-
Railways refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay51 minutes ago
-
Smog to persist in major cities as weather conditions worsen in Nov, Dec: NDMA1 hour ago
-
One-day free Diabetes camp to be organized on Nov 141 hour ago
-
Alarming smog crisis demands immediate action: Dawar Hameed1 hour ago
-
Interior minister meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali observed2 hours ago