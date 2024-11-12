Motorway Police sub-inspector martyred in accident on Hazara Expressway

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A sub-inspector of the National Motorway and Highways Police (NMHP) on Tuesday was martyred while performing his duty on the Hazara Expressway, near Chinar Kot Battagram, when a negligent pickup truck driver struck him and his colleague.

According to police sources, Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed and Head Constable Sohail Malik were providing assistance to a stranded vehicle when the pickup truck, driven recklessly, collided with them.

Both officers sustained injuries and were initially rushed to the DHQ Hospital in Battagram.

Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed was later transferred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Doctors confirmed that the cause of death was multiple fractures and internal injuries. Head Constable Sohail Malik, however, is reported to be out of danger and in stable condition.

The driver responsible for the accident has been arrested for his negligent driving. Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police, Salman Chaudhry, expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed.