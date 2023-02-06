UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Successfully Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs On M-2 Motorway

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Motorway Police successfully seize huge quantity of drugs on M-2 Motorway

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) successfully recovered a huge quantity of drugs in an operation near Kallar Kahar on the M-2 Motorway here on Monday.

According to the NHNP official, a suspicious vehicle was spotted by the police, and in a failed bid to escape, the suspect's vehicle collided with an oncoming truck, resulting in minor injuries for the suspect.

The suspect was eventually caught after a short pursuit and medical aid was provided by the medical team.

The police recovered drugs, weighing 62 kilograms including 12 kilograms of opium and 50 kilograms of high-quality hashish, which were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force.

A woman and two children were also present in the vehicle and they were safe during the operation.

Meanwhile, further legal proceedings are underway.

