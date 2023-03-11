UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Take Action To Address Unavailability Of Cars At Testing Centers

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Motorway Police take action to address unavailability of cars at testing centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has taken action to address the issue of unavailability of cars at driving testing centers which had left many driving test applicants stranded as many did not have personal cars to take the driving test.

Due to the unavailability of cars at testing centers and applicants had to arrange cars at their own which applicants were complaining that people standing outside the testing centers were reportedly charging exorbitant rates to rent their cars.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, an official of NHMP said that in response to the concerns of applicants, the NHMP has taken swift action to address the issue and it has been decided to provide cars to those who need them.

The official stated that NHMP is committed to ensuring that the driving test process is fair and transparent for all applicants. "We understand that not everyone has access to a personal car and this decision will not only help to eliminate the problem of car shortages but also prevent people from being exploited by those who seek to profit from the situation", he said.

The NHMP's decision to address the issue of car shortages at driving testing centers has been widely welcomed by the public and it is hoped that this move will go a long way in ensuring that the driving test process is fair and accessible for all.

