Open Menu

Motorway Police Takes Swift Action Against Corruption, 176 Officers Charged

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Motorway Police takes swift action against corruption, 176 officers charged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a decisive move, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has taken a strong stance against corruption within its ranks as 176 officers and employees found involved in corrupt practices were formally charged under a self-incrimination system.

The initiative, led by I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja, signals a commitment to upholding the integrity of the Motorway Police, NHMP public relations officer said on Wednesday.

The revelation of corruption within the Motorway Police came to light through a comprehensive and integrated system of self-incrimination. I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja, determined to root out corruption, promptly took action upon receiving a report from a special team. Understanding the gravity of the situation, he immediately formed a high-level investigation committee, comprising an Additional IG, four DIGs, and an SSP.

The main thrust of this comprehensive and integrated system is to ensure a transparent and accountable process of self-defence. I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja emphasized the significance of this approach, underlining the commitment to maintaining the Motorway Police's reputation and fostering public trust.

The investigation committee, led by seasoned officers, reflects the seriousness with which the Motorway Police is addressing the issue.

The team's composition, including an Additional IG, four DIGs, and an SSP, underscores the determination to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja reiterated that there is no room for corrupt elements within the Motorway Police. The commitment to weeding out corruption is resolute, as highlighted by the swift action taken against the 176 charged officers and employees. This decisive move is a testament to the Motorway Police's dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

The I.G. emphasized that no compromises would be made at any cost when it comes to preserving the good name of the National Highways and Motorway Police. This unwavering commitment is aimed at reassuring the public that the Motorway Police is determined to maintain its reputation for excellence and integrity.

In conclusion, the National Highways and Motorway Police's recent actions against corruption demonstrate a firm commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja's decisive measures, including the charge-sheeting of 176 officers, send a clear message that the Motorway Police is unwavering in its dedication to transparency, accountability, and the preservation of its esteemed reputation.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Motorway Resolute From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

1 hour ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

1 hour ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

3 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

2 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

2 hours ago
PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

3 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

3 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

3 hours ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

3 hours ago
 PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions ..

PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions alert

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in ..

Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Kerman terrorist attack

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan