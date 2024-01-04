Motorway Police takes swift action against corruption, 176 officers charged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a decisive move, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has taken a strong stance against corruption within its ranks as 176 officers and employees found involved in corrupt practices were formally charged under a self-incrimination system.

The initiative, led by I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja, signals a commitment to upholding the integrity of the Motorway Police, NHMP public relations officer said on Wednesday.

The revelation of corruption within the Motorway Police came to light through a comprehensive and integrated system of self-incrimination. I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja, determined to root out corruption, promptly took action upon receiving a report from a special team. Understanding the gravity of the situation, he immediately formed a high-level investigation committee, comprising an Additional IG, four DIGs, and an SSP.

The main thrust of this comprehensive and integrated system is to ensure a transparent and accountable process of self-defence. I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja emphasized the significance of this approach, underlining the commitment to maintaining the Motorway Police's reputation and fostering public trust.

The investigation committee, led by seasoned officers, reflects the seriousness with which the Motorway Police is addressing the issue.

The team's composition, including an Additional IG, four DIGs, and an SSP, underscores the determination to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja reiterated that there is no room for corrupt elements within the Motorway Police. The commitment to weeding out corruption is resolute, as highlighted by the swift action taken against the 176 charged officers and employees. This decisive move is a testament to the Motorway Police's dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

The I.G. emphasized that no compromises would be made at any cost when it comes to preserving the good name of the National Highways and Motorway Police. This unwavering commitment is aimed at reassuring the public that the Motorway Police is determined to maintain its reputation for excellence and integrity.

In conclusion, the National Highways and Motorway Police's recent actions against corruption demonstrate a firm commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. I.G. Sultan Ali Khawaja's decisive measures, including the charge-sheeting of 176 officers, send a clear message that the Motorway Police is unwavering in its dedication to transparency, accountability, and the preservation of its esteemed reputation.