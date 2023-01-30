UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police To Host Khuli Kacheri On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Motorway Police to host Khuli Kacheri on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police would host a "Khuli Kacheri" on Tuesday for giving a voice to road users to highlight their issues, suggestions, and opinions.

The event will be led by Additional Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police, Zubair Hashmi while it would be hosted by Patrol Officer Shumaila Aslam.

The Kacheri will be broadcasted live on Radio FM 95 and the official Facebook page of the Motorway Police https://facebook.com/NHMPofficial. The public can also contact the Kacheri by calling 051-9250737 and sending a text message to the short code 4474.

The Kacheri is a step towards improving the overall experience of road users and ensuring the highest standards of safety on the highways and motorways. It is also an important initiative that is providing a platform to road users for raising concerns and provide feedback directly to the authorities.

