Motorway police to impose heavy fines on violations in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Motorway police have announced to impose heavy fines on violators of traffic rules and regulations from January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Motorway police have announced to impose heavy fines on violators of traffic rules and regulations from January.

In this connection, the Motorway police have started an awareness campaign under which teams of motorway police were visiting various transport stands and directed the transporters to avoid violations on motorway.