UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police To Impose Heavy Fines On Violations In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Motorway police to impose heavy fines on violations in Faisalabad

Motorway police have announced to impose heavy fines on violators of traffic rules and regulations from January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Motorway police have announced to impose heavy fines on violators of traffic rules and regulations from January.

In this connection, the Motorway police have started an awareness campaign under which teams of motorway police were visiting various transport stands and directed the transporters to avoid violations on motorway.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Traffic January From

Recent Stories

Switzerland charges former Ukraine MP with money l ..

37 seconds ago

Revolutionizing Digital Photography with HUAWEI Y9 ..

49 minutes ago

IMF approves second tranche of $452 m for Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Andrew Bailey named as Bank of England governor

39 seconds ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) 490 mln USD loan to u ..

41 seconds ago

China to nurture new engines of foreign trade

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.