Motorway Police to launch crackdown against bikers for not using helmets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&PM) Sukkur will launch crackdown against the bikers who don't use helmet,.

During visit to Rohri Toll Plaza here on Wednesday, the SP NH&PM Sukkur Zahid Nazeer Waryah said that the Motorway Police was educating citizens about the advantages of helmets.

From November 3, strict action will be taken against violators, he told.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Police launched cleanliness campaign on Barage Road, Miniare Road, Bander Road, Workshop Road and Race Course Road under the supervision of SSP Sukkur. Police will sensitize the importance of clean roads. Citizens can contact helpline 115 for seeking assistance in case of emergencies.