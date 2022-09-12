UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police To Monitor Passenger Buses By Modern Means

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Motorway police to monitor passenger buses by modern means

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Motorway police has started a latest system of monitoring the passenger buses on the motorways, as to safe guard the lives of the commuters.

According to the Spokesperson of Motorway police, as per directives of Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, the process of directly monitoring by means of trackers, of the buses moving on the highways has begun for the safety of public life and property.

The objective of this was to control over-speeding of passenger vehicles, unloading of passengers at prohibited areas and prevention of violations of other traffic rules.

Through this system, if a driver commits any violation, then an immediate legal action would be taken against him and the bus owners and company will also be informed in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Company Driver Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

36 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.