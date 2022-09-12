Motorway police to monitor passenger buses by modern means

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Motorway police has started a latest system of monitoring the passenger buses on the motorways, as to safe guard the lives of the commuters.

According to the Spokesperson of Motorway police, as per directives of Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, the process of directly monitoring by means of trackers, of the buses moving on the highways has begun for the safety of public life and property.

The objective of this was to control over-speeding of passenger vehicles, unloading of passengers at prohibited areas and prevention of violations of other traffic rules.

Through this system, if a driver commits any violation, then an immediate legal action would be taken against him and the bus owners and company will also be informed in this regard.