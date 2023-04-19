Motorway Police to strictly deal with transporters overloading, overcharging on Eid: DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Yousuf Malik has said that the motorway police had taken steps to strictly deal with transporters involved in overloading and fleecing commuters on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that traffic pressure on the highway increases when people leave for their native towns for Eid celebrations.

Orders had been issued to increase the number of personnel, establish a special squad, the DIG said, adding briefing and patrolling officers present at the toll plazas had been directed to be on high alert.

He advised the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging and follow the traffic rules.

Otherwise, strict legal action would be taken, he maintained.

Malik said that people travelling in private vehicles should ensure that they have complete sleep and rest while driving on the highway.

He further advised that while driving, drivers should focus on the road, avoid using mobile phones, and use seat belts.

During the journey, they should ensure that the condition of the vehicle was good, and carry extra water and tyre and tyre changing tools in the vehicle, the DIG stressed.

In case of any emergency, travellers can contact Motorway Police Helpline 130, he added.