Motorway police to take action against LED, HID lights vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Motorway police has constituted special squads to take legal action against vehicles installing LED, HID lights to control accidents on motorways.

SSP motorway Ch Atta Muhammad Gujjar here on Tuesday directed the officers to launch crackdown against vehicles installing LED, HID lights on motorway which were serious threat of road accidents.The squads will take action against such vehicles at night.