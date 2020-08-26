Motorway Police trace wallet containing Rs 47000, recover stolen car arresting car lifter

Motorway Police on Tuesday traced a lost wallet containing Rs 47,000 cash and recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the car lifter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Motorway Police on Tuesday traced a lost wallet containing Rs 47,000 cash and recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the car lifter.

According to details, a man named Sajjad Ali was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore on motorway.

During the journey, he stopped at Sajjad Sukheki Service Area and then continued his journey. When Sajjad reached Lahore Toll Plaza, he found his wallet in his pocket missing.

Sajjad called 130 Motorway Police Helpline and informed the Motorway Police and expressed the suspicion that his wallet was lost somewhere in the Sukheki Service Area.

Inspector Muhammad Nawaz and APO Iram started search for the wallet and after searching it, the owner was informed and the wallet was handed over to the owner.

The wallet contained Rs 47,000 in cash and other important documents.

In another operation, the Motorway Police was informed that the vehicle number LEC 5683 was stolen from Mehran Police Station, Margalla.

The Motorway Police spotted the said vehicle near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange.

Car lifter Raja Yasrat was arrested after the vehicle was taken in possession. Further legal proceedings were underway .