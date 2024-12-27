Motorway Police Trainee Officers Visit PSCA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Trainee officers of the Motorway Police visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Friday.
According to the details, the delegation included trainee officers and faculty members from the Motorway Training Centre, Sheikhupura. Safe City officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the authority’s operations.
The delegation was briefed on the Intelligent Traffic Management System and the modern AI-based communication system.
Furthermore, they received detailed insights into the workings of the Virtual Women Police Station and the Child Safety Center. During the visit, delegation members expressed that such tours are an essential part of their training course, and becoming acquainted with the modern AI Traffic Management System is imperative in today’s era.
