Motorway Police Urge Transporters To Avoid Over-speeding Amid Heat Wave

Published May 18, 2022

National Highways and Motorway Police urged upon road users to avoid overspeeding especially during ongoing heat wave as it could burst tyres and cause heavy losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police urged upon road users to avoid overspeeding especially during ongoing heat wave as it could burst tyres and cause heavy losses.

DSP National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Hassan Bhatti and Inspector Gulzaar Ahmed said this during distribution of drinks and juices amongst the journeying people.

The drinks were distributed following cooperation of Dawat-e-Islami.

They urged upon people to avoid unnecessary journey as mercury level shoots to 47 degree centigrade.

In case of emergency, the travelling people should follow recommendations of Health Department regarding heat wave.

The citizens should use light colour dresses. The heat wave could harm tyres. So, the transporters should not resort to overspeeding. The citizens should use excessive drinks.

this occasion, Muhammad Asif Attari and many other were also present.

