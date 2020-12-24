UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Urges Citizens To Avoid Unnecessary Travel, Use Fog Lights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Motorway police on Thursday advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights while driving to remain safe during the spell of dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Motorway police on Thursday advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights while driving to remain safe during the spell of dense fog.

Spokesperson, while talking to ptv news, said that fog and dry weather have once again engulfed Punjab, reducing the visibility to zero in some parts and affecting traffic movement, adding, motorists should avoid driving on the motorway in the morning as well as in the evening.

He said commuters should never rush or speed up to get out of fog and motorists should also adjust the defroster and use fog lights.

He said motorists can contact Motorway Police's helpline,130 for further guidance and they can also get more details of fog condition through using 'Humsafar mobile app' during travelling on motorway.

Meanwhile, he said Portions of the motorway from Lahore to Hafizabad (M2) and from Lahore to Samandari have been closed to motorists as thick fog engulfed parts of Punjab.

The motorway police have directed citizens to avoid traveling on these roads unless absolutely necessary, he added.

He said people should travel in fog only in dire need and total numbers of patrolling vehicles have also been increased in foggy areas to provide instant help to the road users.

Motorway Police has taken special safety measures to facilitate the road users travelling in fog, he said, adding, drivers of the vehicles are requested to travel in special convoys lead by patrolling mobiles of Motorway Police in foggy areas.

