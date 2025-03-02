Motorway Police Vehicle Attacked Near Sangjhani Interchange; Officers Escape Unharmed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The unidentified assailants on Sunday opened fire on a Motorway Police vehicle near the Sangjhani Interchange on M-1 Motorway.
Despite heavy gunfire, both officers inside the vehicle escaped without injuries. The attackers remain at large as Motorway Police intensify search efforts, said the spokesperson of Motorway Police.
The incident occurred, when unknown suspects targeted a Motorway Police vehicle near the Sangjhani Interchange. The vehicle, carrying Sub-Inspector Ijaz and Head Constable Ibrahim, came under intense gunfire. Miraculously, both officers survived the attack unharmed.
Following the shooting, the police vehicle caught fire, causing significant damage. Authorities from both the Motorway Police and local district police quickly arrived at the scene with additional personnel to secure the area and initiate an investigation.
No arrests have been made so far, and a manhunt is underway to locate the suspects. Officials have assured that further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.
The Motorway Police spokesperson emphasized that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of law enforcement personnel and the public.
